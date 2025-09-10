Wendy’s Launches Cold Brew Coffee and Energy Drinks Nationwide

ContestsEvents
Diana Beasley
This month, Wendy's is rolling out cold brew coffee and bubbly energy drinks across the country. The new lineup includes B-12 vitamins and brings exciting flavors to customers looking for a pick-me-up.

Each cold brew is made by soaking beans for 12 hours in cold water. Customers can choose from rich caramel or chocolate drinks topped with creamy buttermilk foam, while traditionalists can enjoy plain cold brew with cream.

Iced coffee drink sales jumped 27% last year - something Wendy's couldn't overlook. Their brewing process pulls out smooth, rich flavors from quality beans.

"We want to offer a unique take on the Frosty that can be enjoyed at any time of day," said Lindsay Radkoski to Convenience.org.

The chain's energy drinks blend Coca-Cola Freestyle technology with caffeine-infused syrup. Refreshing cherry limeade and tropical pineapple citrus pack energy, offering 80-120 mg of caffeine per drink.

Those with a sweet tooth will recognize familiar tastes - the cold foam features brownie batter and caramel from their Frosty recipe book. This follows their summer 2023 release of Frosty Cream Cold Brew, which replaced their earlier Frosty-ccino.

App users can grab these drinks with a special 99-cent coffee deal meant to get people trying them out.

With this big step into specialty drinks, Wendy's hopes to attract younger customers. Data shows cold drinks lead sales at major chains - even during cold months.

By updating their drink options, Wendy's is competing directly with Starbucks and McDonald's, who've already found success with their own cold drink offerings.

