AI Transforms Teaching in Las Vegas: New Tech Reshapes Classrooms

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being integrated into classrooms throughout the Clark County School District in Las Vegas. In recent years, multiple AI tools have become part of the curriculum, officials say.

At Faiss Middle School, near Fort Apache and Warm Springs roads in southwest Las Vegas, teacher Karen DelCasino demonstrated an AI program called Writable. The program runs on students' Chromebooks, allowing them to submit assignments and receive real-time feedback directly from the instructor. DelCasino has taught at the school for 19 years. “If you had an actual assistant in your classroom, how would you utilize that assistant?” asked Karen DelCasino, an eighth-grade teacher at the school. “AI is just kind of that assistant.”

She explained that grading used to be time-consuming: “It used to take hours to grade paragraphs, to grade essays. It's a lot more efficient than it used to be on pen and paper.” She noted that she always reviews and can adjust the AI's feedback: “I might make revisions on how it's scored because, as a teacher, I know exactly what I'm looking for; AI only knows so much.”

Rachel Solem, director of the district's Literacy and Language Development Department, said Writable is just one of several AI programs schools now use. “AI is not going away, right?” Solem said. “We want to make sure our students know how to use that, but use it responsibly.”