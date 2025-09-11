ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

AI Transforms Teaching in Las Vegas: New Tech Reshapes Classrooms

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being integrated into classrooms throughout the Clark County School District in Las Vegas. In recent years, multiple AI tools have become part of the curriculum, officials…

Jennifer Eggleston
High School Teacher Talking To Pupils Using Digital Devices In Technology Class
Getty Royalty Free

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being integrated into classrooms throughout the Clark County School District in Las Vegas. In recent years, multiple AI tools have become part of the curriculum, officials say.

At Faiss Middle School, near Fort Apache and Warm Springs roads in southwest Las Vegas, teacher Karen DelCasino demonstrated an AI program called Writable. The program runs on students' Chromebooks, allowing them to submit assignments and receive real-time feedback directly from the instructor. DelCasino has taught at the school for 19 years. “If you had an actual assistant in your classroom, how would you utilize that assistant?” asked Karen DelCasino, an eighth-grade teacher at the school. “AI is just kind of that assistant.”

She explained that grading used to be time-consuming: “It used to take hours to grade paragraphs, to grade essays. It's a lot more efficient than it used to be on pen and paper.” She noted that she always reviews and can adjust the AI's feedback: “I might make revisions on how it's scored because, as a teacher, I know exactly what I'm looking for; AI only knows so much.”

Rachel Solem, director of the district's Literacy and Language Development Department, said Writable is just one of several AI programs schools now use. “AI is not going away, right?” Solem said. “We want to make sure our students know how to use that, but use it responsibly.”

The district has established a “safe list” of approved tools that meet agreements to protect student data. Nevada's Department of Education is also focused on student safety, ensuring that AI systems operate as closed-loop systems that do not train external models. An AI task force has issued an ethics statement guiding AI use across schools statewide. Officials envision AI easing administrative burdens, allowing teachers more time to connect with students — and supporting responsible, secure, and effective classroom integration.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NV Energy to Give Back $32.6M to Customers After Billing Mix-Up Investigation
Local NewsNV Energy to Give Back $32.6M to Customers After Billing Mix-Up InvestigationJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 27: Police tape blocks a parking lot at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada after an employee received a suspicious phone call that led about 10 people to evacuate the building on February 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Danny Cordero said the nature of the call led officers to believe there might be a suspicious device inside but none was found. He said police are stepping up patrols around Jewish institutions in Las Vegas following the fifth wave of bomb threats since January against Jewish community centers and schools across the country on Monday and recent vandalism of Jewish cemeteries. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Rolls Out $250K Security Grant for Downtown Businesses as Break-ins RiseJennifer Eggleston
Exhibition event convention hall business blur background of tech expo, trade fair, passenger terminal or museum gallery lobby with blurry interior large corridor hallway white room empty space
Local NewsHenderson Small Business Expo Boosts Local Economy, Opens New DoorsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect