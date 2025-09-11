Deftones Wows Fans With Sarah Barthel Team-up at Quebec Show

Phantogram's Sarah Barthel joined Deftones at Quebec City's Centre Vidéotron for a version of "Cherry Waves" at their September 7 performance. The guest spot marked the final night Phantogram would open the first stretch of Deftones' current tour.

The bands picked "Cherry Waves" from Deftones' 2006 release Saturday Night Wrist. Although it was never released as a single, the song found popularity with a new crowd through TikTok.

As the tour continues, British punk force IDLES takes over the main support slot. The Barbarians of California start each night. The following stops are in Baltimore, St. Louis, Denver, and Kansas City.

The fall schedule also includes appearances at major festivals. The band will play at Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival on September 19. Just one day later, they play Louisville's Louder Than Life. They'll also play at Sacramento's Aftershock festival in early October.

Two massive shows conclude the tour. San Diego hosts Dia de los Deftones on November 1, with the final concert being at Mexico City's Corona Capital on November 16.