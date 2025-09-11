Oasis Reunion: Gallagher Brothers Hint at New Album, Plan Massive 2026 Concerts

The Gallagher brothers plan to return to Knebworth House in the UK in 2026. Music insiders confirm five shows will mark three decades since their unforgettable 1996 performances. The dates follow their current sold-out reunion tour, and these shows could add £100 million (estimated $135 million) to their earnings per The Daily Mail. The 1996 shows drew over 250,000 fans across two nights, and the rush for tickets was intense.

The brothers started their comeback on July 4 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. Noel, 58, and Liam, 52, just rocked two full houses at Pasadena's Rose Bowl Stadium, which fits 90,000 fans.

Oasis' photographer, Kevin Cummins, believes the band could be ready to record their first album in 17 years. "I don't see why they couldn't get in the studio and record an album. Noel is writing songs all the time, and Liam's voice is well-suited to what Noel writes," he said, according to The Daily Mail. The band's recent world tour may have earned up to £1.2 billion.