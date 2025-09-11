ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Oasis Reunion: Gallagher Brothers Hint at New Album, Plan Massive 2026 Concerts

The Gallagher brothers plan to return to Knebworth House in the UK in 2026. Music insiders confirm five shows will mark three decades since their unforgettable 1996 performances. The dates…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Andy Bell, Joey Waronker, Liam Gallagher, Paul Arthurs and Noel Gallagher of Oasis perform onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The Gallagher brothers plan to return to Knebworth House in the UK in 2026. Music insiders confirm five shows will mark three decades since their unforgettable 1996 performances. The dates follow their current sold-out reunion tour, and these shows could add £100 million (estimated $135 million) to their earnings per The Daily Mail. The 1996 shows drew over 250,000 fans across two nights, and the rush for tickets was intense. 

The brothers started their comeback on July 4 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. Noel, 58, and Liam, 52, just rocked two full houses at Pasadena's Rose Bowl Stadium, which fits 90,000 fans.

Oasis' photographer, Kevin Cummins, believes the band could be ready to record their first album in 17 years. "I don't see why they couldn't get in the studio and record an album. Noel is writing songs all the time, and Liam's voice is well-suited to what Noel writes," he said, according to The Daily Mail. The band's recent world tour may have earned up to £1.2 billion. 

Their bank accounts were healthy before the reunion, and fan interest surged after the reunion news. Their greatest hits collections included Time Flies and (What's the Story) Morning Glory? Both shot into the top five, and old songs also climbed the charts. In 2022, Liam played Knebworth solo. The year before, fans watched a film about the original 1996 shows in theaters. Celebrities like Sir Paul McCartney, Rita Ora, and Leonardo DiCaprio attended some of Oasis' recent shows. Upcoming concerts will include newer songs like "All Around the World" and "Go Let it Out." 

Liam GallagherOasis
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Michael Shannon, Jason Narducy Announce 2026 R.E.M. Tribute Tour With Original Band Reunions
MusicMichael Shannon, Jason Narducy Announce 2026 R.E.M. Tribute Tour With Original Band ReunionsDan Teodorescu
Frank Zummo of Canadian punk rock band Sum 41 performs live at CarroPonte in Milan, Italy on August 26, 2016.
MusicSum 41 Drummer Frank Zummo to Drop Mental Health Memoir and EPLaura Adkins
David Byrne performs as "David Byrne's American Utopia" reopens on Broadway at St James Theater on September 17, 2021 in New York City.
MusicDavid Byrne Kicks Off World Tour, Brings Back ‘Psycho Killer’ After 19-Year BreakDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect