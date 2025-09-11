South Point Casino Rolls Out City Lights Moonshine Giveaway During September Race Week

South Point Casino is celebrating the excitement of the South Point 400 Race this September with a special promotion featuring commemorative bottles of City Lights Moonshine. Participants have the chance to earn up to three bottles each week by meeting slot or video poker point thresholds during designated weekly earning periods.

To qualify, players must accumulate 750 points on slot machines or 2,000 points on video poker machines within a given week. There are six flavors of City Lights Moonshine available, giving participants a variety of options to collect during the promotion.

The earning periods are divided into four segments throughout September: Sept. 1-7, Sept. 8-14, Sept. 15-21, and Sept. 22-28. Players can play for multiple weeks to secure their rewards, and they have the chance to earn up to 12 bottles total during the promotion.

