South Point Casino Rolls Out City Lights Moonshine Giveaway During September Race Week

South Point Casino is celebrating the excitement of the South Point 400 Race this September with a special promotion featuring commemorative bottles of City Lights Moonshine. Participants have the chance to earn up to three bottles each week by meeting slot or video poker point thresholds during designated weekly earning periods.

To qualify, players must accumulate 750 points on slot machines or 2,000 points on video poker machines within a given week. There are six flavors of City Lights Moonshine available, giving participants a variety of options to collect during the promotion.

The earning periods are divided into four segments throughout September: Sept. 1-7, Sept. 8-14, Sept. 15-21, and Sept. 22-28. Players can play for multiple weeks to secure their rewards, and they have the chance to earn up to 12 bottles total during the promotion.

In addition to the moonshine promotion, Las Vegas will feature a variety of entertainment options on Sept. 13. The exquisite blend of sights and sounds of the Galactic Zoo immersive art and music experience will take place 8:00 p.m. CollabChella, an indie music festival, will take place earlier in the day, starting at 4:00 p.m. at 8390 W. Windmill Lane, bringing together a diverse lineup of performers.

Other notable events in September in Las Vegas include Janet Jackson's final performances, modern square dance lessons, and karaoke nights at Neighborhood Bar & Gaming. The weekly event guide offers numerous opportunities for locals and visitors to discover throughout the month.

The combination of gaming recognition and entertainment is a true Las Vegas experience for locals and visitors to enjoy through activities, offers, and incredible performances.

Las Vegas
