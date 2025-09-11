Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: September 12 – September 14

Las Vegas is packed with high-energy events this weekend. Witness the historic Canelo vs. Crawford boxing showdown, feel the adrenaline at WWE: Worlds Collide, and immerse yourself in the dazzling sights and sounds of Galactic Zoo. Plus, enjoy performances from 50 Cent, laughs with Kam Patterson, and action-packed battles at BattleBots: Destruct-a-Thon.

Canelo vs. Crawford

What: A historic, legacy-defining boxing showdown

A historic, legacy-defining boxing showdown When: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Where: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas Cost: Remaining tickets start at $316

Boxing titans collide when Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez faces undefeated three-division champion Terence “Bud” Crawford. Canelo´s immense global star power and sheer punching power chime against a fighter who has a perfect record. Terence Crawford´s boxing genius and strategic problems make this a compelling stylistic battle of legacies. This is all about the stakes! VIP ticket packages are available with access behind the scenes and/or afterparty access.

WWE: Worlds Collide

What: Live professional wrestling action

Live professional wrestling action When: Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Where: Cox Pavilion, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, #2022, Las Vegas

Cox Pavilion, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, #2022, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $72

WWE Worlds Collide is an exhilarating professional wrestling supercard event that brings together the best talent from the WWE and partner promotions, such as Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA). The talent pool for Worlds Collide features superstars from NXT, Raw, and SmackDown. The 2025 series began this June in Los Angeles with an outstanding event and will also feature another event this September in Las Vegas. Celebrating the rich culture of Lucha Libre, Worlds Collide offers fans explosive interbrand matchups and can often be streamed for free on WWE's official YouTube channel.

Galactic Zoo ft. Łaszewo w/ Telykast + Bodies & Beats

What: An immersive fusion of music, light, and art

An immersive fusion of music, light, and art When: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. Where: AREA15, 3215 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

AREA15, 3215 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $42.46

Enter the cosmic wonderland of Galactic Zoo, where music, light, and imagination collide. This immersive event takes you on a mind-bending journey filled with pulsating beats from Łaszewo, Telykast, and Bodies & Beats. You'll enter an intergalactic event with breathtaking visuals and jaw-dropping performances. Galactic Zoo is not just a show; it is an out-of-this-world experience that leaves you on the edge of your seat, craving more, taking art and sound to an unparalleled odyssey that is unlike any night you will ever experience.

Other Events

Las Vegas heats up this weekend with big-name performances, hard-hitting action, and plenty of laughs. From live music and comedy to intense robotic battles, there's entertainment for every taste.