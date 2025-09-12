This Day in Rock History: September 12

Sep. 12 marks the anniversary of huge album releases from bands such as Pink Floyd, Aerosmith, and Metallica. Keep reading to discover more events that happened on this day in rock history.

Cultural Milestones

Rock's lore is a huge part of its charm. These are some of the most important turning points in rock culture that happened on Sep. 12:

Rush drummer Neil Peart was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He joined the band in 1974, a couple of weeks before their first U.S. tour, and later became their main lyricist. 1990: Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks announced that they would leave Fleetwood Mac at the end of the band's U.S. tour, though they would remain for another 30 dates. It's said that Mick Fleetwood's autobiography, which included intimate details regarding the band, may have played a role in their decision.

Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks announced that they would leave Fleetwood Mac at the end of the band's U.S. tour, though they would remain for another 30 dates. It's said that Mick Fleetwood's autobiography, which included intimate details regarding the band, may have played a role in their decision. 2003: Iconic singer and songwriter Johnny Cash passed away in Nashville, Tennessee. He was highly prolific in his final years, recording more than 60 songs in the four months before his passing.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These Sep. 12 album releases sold millions, shaping not only careers but rock as a genre:

Pink Floyd released their ninth studio album, Wish You Were Here. It included the epic nine-part song "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" and went on to be a monumental success, selling over 20 million copies worldwide. 1989: Aerosmith released Pump, the band's tenth studio album. It sold over 7 million copies in the U.S. alone, helped by hit singles such as "Love in an Elevator" and "Janie's Got a Gun."

Aerosmith released Pump, the band's tenth studio album. It sold over 7 million copies in the U.S. alone, helped by hit singles such as "Love in an Elevator" and "Janie's Got a Gun." 2008: Metallica launched their eighth studio album, Death Magnetic. It was their first with new bassist Robert Trujillo and was seen by fans and critics alike as a return to their thrash metal roots.