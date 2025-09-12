This Day in Sports History: September 12

Sports in September are all about MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sept. 12 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history that occurred on Sept. 12 included:

1885: The highest score recorded in a major soccer match occurred when Arbroath beat Bon Accord 36-0.

Fred Perry, Carl Yastrzemski, and Naomi Osaka were the athletes who stood out on this date.