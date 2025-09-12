Vegas Sphere’s Wizard of Oz Show Rakes in $2 Million Each Day

People visiting Las Vegas are raving about the new immersive production of The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere. The show blends nostalgia with cutting-edge visuals, using special effects such as wind, falling apples, fog, scented environments, flying monkeys, and wraparound screens to create a powerful, emotional experience that brings the beloved story to life.

Tourists are traveling from across the country to see the production. "My wife and I are here from the state of Washington," said Dean Schenke, a tourist. "Actually, we came for the show, but we like Vegas. We come down about two or three times a year just to visit for a while."

Another fan, Lardy, praised the production for its broad appeal. "If you're a Wizard of Oz fan, even if you're a Wicked fan, this is the show for you," said Lardy. "And I think if you're willing to pay to see something amazing, I haven't heard a bad thing about it."

Financially, The Wizard of Oz at Sphere has become a runaway success. With only two performances per day, it is generating nearly $2 million daily in ticket sales. Average ticket prices hover near $200, and the show is expected to reach $1 billion in total revenue over its run.

The Sphere's owners are already trying to figure out how they want to expand by adding other globally popular franchises. Discussions about potential production based on Harry Potter, Star Wars, and other films are taking place to keep audiences returning for the blockbuster experience.