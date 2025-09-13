This Day in Sports History: September 13
Sports events that come to mind for September are Major League Baseball, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1 racing. Sept….
Sports events that come to mind for September are Major League Baseball, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1 racing. Sept. 13 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends over the years. Here's a look at some of the most outstanding achievements.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history that occurred on Sept. 13 included:
- 1866: Golfer Willie Park Senior won his third British Open title.
- 1883: One-armed pitcher Hugh Daily pitched a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Quakers.
- 1909: Ty Cobb clinched the American League home run title for the season.
- 1924: USA beat Australia 5-0, winning the Davis Cup.
- 1925: Dazzy Vance pitched a no-hitter against the Phillies.
- 1927: The Yankees clinched the American League pennant.
- 1930: Tommy Armour won the PGA Championship for men's golf. This was his second of three major titles.
- 1936: Bob Feller, who was just 17 years old at the time, struck out 17 Philadelphia Athletics batters in a single game.
- 1942: Shortstop Leonard Merullo made four errors in one inning, just after receiving the news that his wife had given birth to their son.
- 1953: Alberto Ascari retained his Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship title.
- 1958: Warren Spahn became the first lefty in MLB history to win 20 or more games nine times.
- 1963: Jim Bouton got his 20th win of the season, and the Yankees clinched their 28th pennant.
- 1965: Willie Mays hit his 500th career home run, and the Giants won their 11th game in a row.
- 1970: The first-ever New York City Marathon was won by Gary Muhrcke with a time of 2:31.38.
- 1971: Frank Robinson hit his 500th career home run.
- 1981: The Falcons tied the record for most points in a quarter with 31.
- 1987: Tampa Bay quarterback Steve DeBerg set a franchise record with five touchdown passes in one game.
- 1991: Joe Carter became the first baseball player to get three straight 100 runs batted in with three different teams.
- 1999: John Elway's No. 7 jersey was retired by the Denver Broncos to mark the end of his outstanding career.
- 2008: New Zealand's All Blacks won their fourth straight Tri Nations Series in rugby.
- 2010: Tennis player Rafael Nadal won his first U.S. Men's Open championship.
- 2013: Jim Furyk became the sixth golfer to achieve a sub-60 score in a PGA Tour event.
- 2020: Alec Mills pitched a no-hitter against the Brewers.
- 2020: Dominic Thiem became the first tennis player in 70 years to recover from two sets down and go on to win the U.S. Open crown.
Hugh Daily, Steve DeBerg, and Jim Furyk are the standout athletes from Sept. 13 throughout the years.
"One Arm" Daily was a famous 19th-century baseball pitcher known for his remarkable success despite his physical disability and for his volatile, irascible personality. DeBerg is a renowned former NFL quarterback who played for 18 years and is recognized for his masterful ball-handling skills and play-action techniques. Furyk is especially known for his record-tying win in the 2003 U.S. Open, his unorthodox golf swing, and his PGA Tour record for the lowest single-round score, with a 58.