This Day in Rock History: September 14

Sept. 14 marks the debut of rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard and the anniversary of the first-ever MTV Video Music Awards. Keep reading to learn more about these two milestones and other relevant events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Two of the biggest names in music history celebrated significant achievements on Sept. 14 in previous years:

1955: Little Richard recorded his breakthrough hit "Tutti Frutti" at J&M Studio in New Orleans. The high-energy tune, which incorporated elements of blues, gospel, and boogie, is seen by many as a catalyst in the birth of rock 'n' roll.

Cultural Milestones

Rock's stories and characters add spice to the music. These are some of the most notable moments in rock culture that happened on Sept. 14:

1950: Paul Kossoff, guitarist with the band Free, was born in Hampstead, London. He co-founded the group in 1968, and they achieved commercial success two years later with their hit single "All Right Now."

1984: The inaugural MTV Video Music Awards were held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Performers at the event included ZZ Top, Tina Turner, Rod Stewart, and David Bowie.