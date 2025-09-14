This Day in Sports History: September 14

Sports in September include MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1 racing. Over the years, Sept. 14 has seen outstanding moments and remarkable feats from sporting giants. Here's a look at some of them.

From these Sept. 14 events, athletes Jack Dempsey, Paul Waner, and Walter Payton stand out. Dempsey's ferocious fighting style and powerful punches transformed boxing into a popular mass spectator sport during the '20s. Waner was known for his .333 career batting average, his three NL batting titles, and his membership in the 3,000-hit club. Payton, who was nicknamed "Sweetness," was a legendary Chicago Bears running back and is regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, due to his unparalleled productivity, durability, and skill. He was also the NFL's all-time leading rusher from 1984 until 2002.