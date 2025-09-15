ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Have You Checked Out The John Wick Experience at Area15?

The John Wick Experience at Area15 in Las Vegas is a fully immersive experience designed to delight both long-time fans of the franchise and individuals with no previous relationship with…

Jennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Keanu Reeves attends the "John Wick" 10th Anniversary Fathom Screening Q&amp;A at AMC Century City 15 on November 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

The John Wick Experience at Area15 in Las Vegas is a fully immersive experience designed to delight both long-time fans of the franchise and individuals with no previous relationship with the John Wick world. The experience opened in March and takes the user into the iconic Continental Hotel, and the user becomes part of the events that take place in the John Wick franchise.

Loading TikTok...

The attraction functions as an interactive escape room where guests become assassins. Participants interact with live performers and work through intricate puzzles and situations, all while the lore and drama of the movies unfold. Escape room experiences have gained attention and notoriety for not only the quality of experiences, but for the stars that are also attending, such as actress Ana de Armas and music producer Le Castle Vania, showing a real draw from some dedicated fans.

With impressive set designs featuring a teeming hotel lobby and a faithfully recreated mailroom filled with vintage equipment, you will feel a level of authenticity that transports you to the world of John Wick from the moment you arrive.

The attraction also offers cinematic action through interactions and fight training, and chase scenes, which are sensational, immersive, intense, and elicit adrenaline-pumping feelings, meaning that the quality is at the same level of intensity as the film. These physical moments are engaged within reality and allow guests to feel related to an action movie narrative.

If you wanted to take a piece of the experience home with you, there is memorabilia and merchandise available to purchase. The John Wick Experience is the perfect starting point for anyone who has yet to experience this franchise and an amazing tribute for loyal fans hoping to experience the world of the Continental.

Area15Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NV Energy to Give Back $32.6M to Customers After Billing Mix-Up Investigation
Local NewsNV Energy to Give Back $32.6M to Customers After Billing Mix-Up InvestigationJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 27: Police tape blocks a parking lot at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada after an employee received a suspicious phone call that led about 10 people to evacuate the building on February 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Danny Cordero said the nature of the call led officers to believe there might be a suspicious device inside but none was found. He said police are stepping up patrols around Jewish institutions in Las Vegas following the fifth wave of bomb threats since January against Jewish community centers and schools across the country on Monday and recent vandalism of Jewish cemeteries. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Rolls Out $250K Security Grant for Downtown Businesses as Break-ins RiseJennifer Eggleston
Exhibition event convention hall business blur background of tech expo, trade fair, passenger terminal or museum gallery lobby with blurry interior large corridor hallway white room empty space
Local NewsHenderson Small Business Expo Boosts Local Economy, Opens New DoorsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect