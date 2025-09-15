Have You Checked Out The John Wick Experience at Area15?

The John Wick Experience at Area15 in Las Vegas is a fully immersive experience designed to delight both long-time fans of the franchise and individuals with no previous relationship with the John Wick world. The experience opened in March and takes the user into the iconic Continental Hotel, and the user becomes part of the events that take place in the John Wick franchise.

The attraction functions as an interactive escape room where guests become assassins. Participants interact with live performers and work through intricate puzzles and situations, all while the lore and drama of the movies unfold. Escape room experiences have gained attention and notoriety for not only the quality of experiences, but for the stars that are also attending, such as actress Ana de Armas and music producer Le Castle Vania, showing a real draw from some dedicated fans.

With impressive set designs featuring a teeming hotel lobby and a faithfully recreated mailroom filled with vintage equipment, you will feel a level of authenticity that transports you to the world of John Wick from the moment you arrive.

The attraction also offers cinematic action through interactions and fight training, and chase scenes, which are sensational, immersive, intense, and elicit adrenaline-pumping feelings, meaning that the quality is at the same level of intensity as the film. These physical moments are engaged within reality and allow guests to feel related to an action movie narrative.