Sports in September are all about MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sept. 15 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Three athletes who stood out on Sept. 15 were Johnny Mize, Rich Gannon, and Gennady Golovkin. Mize won five World Series titles with the Yankees and had a career .312 batting average with 359 home runs. Gannon starred for the Oakland Raiders from 1999 to 2004, during which he won the 2002 NFL MVP award and led the team to the Super Bowl. Golovkin was a former unified middleweight boxing world champion, celebrated for his exceptional punching power, high knockout ratio, and aggressive, relentless fighting style.