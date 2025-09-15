Truckee Gaming Buys North Las Vegas Poker Palace for Total Makeover

Poker Palace, a North Las Vegas casino with more than 50 years of history, is undergoing a significant renovation following its acquisition by Truckee Gaming. The Reno-based company owns ten similar properties across Nevada, but this marks its first investment in Las Vegas proper. The complete overhaul will involve the entire 4.8-acre site, which includes a full rehab of Maddy's Paddy Café, the casino's restaurant.

Truckee Gaming looks to take Poker Palace to a new level and improve its facilities to attract more customers in the process. The remodel of the restaurant aligns with the overall strategy as company executives are looking to make Poker Palace a more attractive destination for both locals and tourists.

At Wednesday's meeting, attorney Michael Alonso told board members that Truckee Gaming "always looks for opportunities, and Poker Palace is the type of opportunity that they're always strategically looking for."

"We can put ourselves in position to draw more clientele to it with just a better strategy and reinvestment," McHugh said.

Known for its humble reputation, Poker Palace once received a zero-star review from a Las Vegas Sun critic in 2008. Despite this, it has remained a staple for local players, offering low table minimums, electronic and live bingo, a race and sportsbook, and paycheck cashing services with a bonus wheel. Its location near Nellis Air Force Base has long made it a popular spot for area residents.

The casino will not close permanently during renovations, though some hourly employees will be laid off during the process. For salaried employees, there will be an opportunity for transfers to other Truckee Gaming properties.