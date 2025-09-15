Win Tickets to Story of the Year
If you’ve ever cranked your speakers up to 11 for Until the Day I Die, you already know this isn’t just a show—it’s a throwdown. Story of the Year is coming to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on October 17, and X107.5 is giving you the chance to be there, no strings, no fluff, just pure rock energy.
Every weekday from 5PM to 6PM, our guy Pauly drops a special keyword on air. If you’re locked in, you’ve already got your first step toward winning. Hear the word. Type it in. Hit submit. That’s how you enter Pick Pauly’s Pocket and score a pair of tickets to see one of the most explosive live bands in alternative rock.
How to Enter:
- Tune in to Pauly on X107.5 every weekday from 5PM to 6PM
- Listen for the keyword
- Enter the keyword below, fill out the form, and hit submit
Prize Details:
- 2 tickets to Story of the Year
- Date: Thursday, October 17
- Venue: Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
- Dates of Contests: Sept. 15, 2025 – Sept. 19, 2025
- How winners are selected: Random Selection
- When the winner is selected: Each Day
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 5
- Prize description: two tickets to Story of the Year
- Prize value: $100
- Prize provided by: LiveNation
- Eligibility: Contest is open to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and currently employed as licensed teachers in Southern Nevada. Void where prohibited by law.
- By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of KXTE, which are final and binding. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, liability/publicity release, and provide valid government-issued identification. KXTE reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process or violates these rules.
