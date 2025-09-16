Burger King Adds $2 Halloween Buckets to Menu Starting October 13

Starting October 13, 2025, Burger King locations across the U.S. will offer Halloween buckets for $2. The chain is bringing these items back after taking a break from last year's seasonal offering.

Each bucket features fun food characters dressed in Halloween costumes. You'll see a chicken fries character wrapped like a mummy, a burger wearing a football helmet, and a chicken nugget dressed as a witch dancing around the bucket. They're available while supplies last - and only at participating locations.

Instead of buckets in 2024, BK offered "The Addams Family" themed menu items. That change happened after they completely sold out of their spooky glow-in-the-dark containers paired with ghost pepper menu items in 2023.

Beginning September 16, kids can collect Scooby-Doo toys with their meals. The toys tie in with Halloween episodes and include the main characters plus a villain from the show.

BK moved up the bucket release three days earlier than what they teased on social media. Now they'll compete with other chains' Halloween promotions right from the beginning.

McDonald's kicked off the Halloween bucket trend in 1986 with their first "Boo Buckets." Kids received these special containers with Happy Meals, featuring characters like McBoo and McGoblin.

More restaurants are getting in on the action. Wendy's created a "Meal of Misfortune" connected to Netflix's "Wednesday." Last year, Dunkin' brought back their spin with a Munchkin bucket.

McDonald's has continued making new Halloween buckets for 37 years straight. They've added features like glow-in-the-dark elements and special lids that keep customers coming back during fall.