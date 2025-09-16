Deftones Gets First Billboard Radio No. 1 After 27-Year Wait

After nearly three decades, Deftones struck gold. "My Mind Is a Mountain" climbed to No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The band first appeared on the chart in 1998 with “Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away).”

"My Mind Is a Mountain" is from their latest work, Private Music, and it took nine weeks to reach the summit. On X, the band wrote, "private music | ... listen to 'My Mind Is a Mountain' now."

The song holds its ground. It was at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay and No. 5 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs charts through mid-September.

This achievement tops Ozzy Osbourne's previous mark. The Prince of Darkness waited 26 years, from "Crazy Train" in 1981 until "I Don't Want to Stop" hit the top in 2007.

Private Music made waves across Billboard's rankings. It topped four rock charts and broke into the top 10 on three others. Vinyl buyers pushed it to No. 2 on that specialized list.

The album's impact runs deep. Each of its 11 songs found spots on Billboard charts. "Infinite Source" led the pack first, then "My Mind Is a Mountain" took charge. Two more tracks, "I Think About You All the Time" and "Milk of the Madonna," still command top 10 spots.