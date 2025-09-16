Gerard Way and The Interrupters Launch ‘The Mock-Ups’ with New Track Teaser

A fresh musical project has sprung up, with My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way joining forces with The Interrupters members. Their new band, The Mock-Ups, will soon drop their first track. An album could follow it soon. Gauzy Records wrote, "The Mock-Ups: 'I Wanna Know Your Name.' Coming soon." on Instagram.

Way takes the mic and bass, while The Interrupters' Aimee Allen adds backup vocals. Kevin Bivona sits at the keys and produces, and Jesse Bivona keeps time on drums. Fender's Michael Schulz, who runs their Signature Artists division, rounds out the group on guitar.

This marks Way's first musical output since My Chemical Romance's 2022 single, "The Foundations of Decay." Doug McKean, a trusted collaborator who worked with MCR, recorded the new track before he died in 2022.

Success struck The Interrupters when "She's Kerosene" reached No. 4 on Alternative charts, according to Billboard. Their paths crossed with Way when they put their spin on "Bad Guy" for The Umbrella Academy, Way's Netflix creation.

The stadium shows wrapped up in North America on September 13. These shows mark two decades since their groundbreaking 2006 album, The Black Parade, hit stores.

Next year's schedule stays packed. Starting on January 22, they'll storm through Latin America, from Colombia to Mexico. By April 18, they'll switch to Asia, with stops from Seoul to Jakarta.

British fans can catch the band at London's Wembley Stadium on July 10 and 11, 2026. These shows mark their UK return after a four-year break. Their last UK run hit spots like Milton Keynes and Glasgow.