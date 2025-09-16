Hot Wheels Legends Tour to Show Off 100+ Custom Cars in Las Vegas Next Week

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is set to make its first-ever stop in Las Vegas, bringing a full day of family-friendly excitement to the Walmart Supercenter at 6464 N. Decatur Blvd. on Sept. 20. Taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be more than 100 distinct automobiles as well as plenty of activities for car enthusiasts of all ages.

Guests will be able to enter the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, view product displays no one else will see, and buy items exclusive to the event. Additionally, season automotive personalities from the local market will join Hot Wheels designers as co-judges and meet and greet fans in person and through various media. The event celebrates creativity and innovation in custom vehicle builds while providing an exciting day for families and collectors alike.

“What began as a series of U.S. events has grown into a global tour for car and Hot Wheels enthusiasts around the world to share their passion projects while competing for a chance to have their creations immortalized in 1:64-scale,” said Ted Wu, senior vice president and global head of design for vehicles and building sets at Mattel.

Judges will score entries based on authenticity, creativity, and garage spirit, awarding extra points to vehicles that display grit and determination. The winning vehicle from the Las Vegas stop will move forward to the national semi-finals, with the ultimate goal of competing at the global level and potentially being recreated as an official Hot Wheels 1:64-scale die-cast model.