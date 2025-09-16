Las Vegas Airport Shows Off New Terminal 1 Rideshare Spot With Fun Features

Las Vegas has announced a major redesign to the airport arrival experience, debuting a freshly reimagined rideshare pickup space inside Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport. The changes are part of a larger project to elevate the guest experience and showcase the spirit and excitement of Las Vegas as soon as visitors arrive.

The new space has plenty of lighting, seating, and a neon selfie wall to set the stage for a great experience. Visitors can also enjoy new "Fabulous photo moments," including a large Vegas Vicki installation and designated spots designed to encourage excitement and social sharing. These updates are part of the "Welcome to Fabulous" campaign, with additional enhancements and announcements expected in the coming weeks.

The project developed out of a partnership between Harry Reid International Airport, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), and local partners to invigorate and enhance the airport arrival experience. The intention was for it to become a permanent attraction that fits with Las Vegas's identity as an exciting and welcoming destination.

"Las Vegas is a city that sets the standard for excitement and hospitality, and we believe the visitor journey should reflect that from the very beginning," said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the LVCVA. "With Fabulous Pickups, we've created a space that's as vibrant, welcoming, and unforgettable as Las Vegas itself."

The launch was celebrated on Sept. 13 during a busy weekend featuring Mexican Independence Day festivities and the high-profile Canelo vs. Crawford fight at Allegiant Stadium. The debut included showgirls and a live DJ, setting the tone for the enhanced arrival experience.

"It's going to be a really good experience for them to really get their Vegas experience started here," Chrisley said. "Just get them in the right mood as they transition in transit to where their final destination is."

While the summer months were challenging for local tourism, Hill expressed optimism about the future. "September is not going to make up for June, July, and August, but we think that we will start to see improvement in September and ramp up as we move into the holiday season," Hill said.