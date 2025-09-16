Las Vegas’ Desert Inn Tunnel Gets First Big Update Since 1996

Nearly three decades after its original construction, the Desert Inn Road (DI) tunnel in Las Vegas is expected to undergo a modernization process costing $22 million, managed by Clark County Public Works, and is anticipated to be completed in December 2025.

Functionally named the Desert Inn Super Arterial, the DI tunnel is one of the most heavily traveled roadways in the Las Vegas Valley, carrying more than 70,000 daily commuters. Originally constructed in 1996, it was built, in part, to relieve congestion on the Las Vegas Strip by directing vehicular traffic over I-15 and under Las Vegas Boulevard, serving as a major structural bypass for commuting to work and traveling home.

The major improvement entails the use of smart energy-efficient LEDs to replace the tunnel's existing lighting system that adjusts color and brightness automatically based on the ambient light outside. The new lights can replicate normal light, which will facilitate drivers' transitioning, entering, and exiting the tunnel, and create less stress on their eyes. Sensors will monitor light outside the tunnel and adjust the light levels inside the tunnel, increasing visibility and safety for drivers.

"The biggest change [drivers will] notice is the upgrades to the lighting system within the tunnel," said Clark County Public Works Construction Manager Jonathan Morales.

"Just as any commuter enters a tunnel, you get that variance in lighting–your eyes are shifting, they're adjusting to the lighting inside," Morales said. "This will allow natural light through the tunnel system, and allow for driver improvement and safety going through it."

As part of the renovation, the old median barrier rail is being replaced with a taller, more durable structure. The traditional green glare screens will not return, a change aimed at improving safety and reducing maintenance.

"It's a nostalgic look to see those glare screens, and their purpose is to block any kind of glare from oncoming traffic as you travel on DI," Morales said. "Those glare screens are not coming back–the barrier rail is at a heightened level to where it'll block that glare, removes the maintenance needs when [the glare screens] get damaged, and makes it safer for drivers."