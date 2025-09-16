Las Vegas Kicks Off First Downtown Oktoberfest With Three-Day Street Party

Downtown Las Vegas is gearing up for its first reimagined Oktoberfest, running from Sept. 19 through Sept. 21, 2025. The event will convert Fremont Street into a huge open-air bier hall and street festival, with the area closed off from Las Vegas Boulevard to 7th Street. This first festival will create a new annual tradition in the city, infusing Bavarian culture with the Fremont Street atmosphere.

"Bavarian bones. Vegas voltage. This is a tradition reimagined for the street — games, brats, and steins by day; DJs and dancing by night," said Oktoberfest Co-Founder and CEO Dan Hill. "It's Bavarian tradition with Fremont Street flair — a new Las Vegas legend in the making."

Attendees of the festival will find traditional German specialties, such as schnitzel, spaetzle, pretzels, and bratwurst, as well as more than 70 beers on tap and 60 by the bottle at either the bars or street vendors. Commonwealth, Cheapshot, and Lucky Day will all have a Biermark-only menu with local favorites, which will instill a novelty to the beer experience.

Daytime activities will include Bavarian-inspired games and contests, from stein hoisting and keg bowling to nail hammering and the popular Dachshund Derby. The thrill builds to a climax with the Nevada Stein Hoisting Finals on Saturday and the World Championship on Sunday.

After 9 p.m. each night, Fremont Street will evolve into a lively dance floor illuminated by neon lighting, where DJs will keep the energy high as festival-goers raise their steins and celebrate late into the evening.

Entry to Oktoberfest is free, though a $10 wristband is required to drink on the street. Wristbands can be purchased online and include the first beer free with purchase.