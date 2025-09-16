Legendary Actor, Producer Robert Redford Dies at Age 89

Legendary actor, producer, and director Robert Redford has died. He was 89.

The New York Times broke the story of the Hollywood legend dying earlier this morning at his Utah home. His death marked the end of six decades of memorable performances and innovative direction.

His charismatic presence brought life to classics like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "The Sting," and "All the President's Men." As a director, he achieved success with "Ordinary People," earning an Academy Award for Best Director in 1981. In 2002, the Motion Picture Academy honored him with a special Oscar for his impact on film.

He leaves behind his wife Sibylle Szaggars and daughters Shauna and Amy. He purchased extensive Utah property in the 1960s and later married Szaggars in 2009.

In 1981, he established the Sundance Institute, which became a launching pad for new talent. Through its programs and mentorship, it helped bring significant works like "El Norte" to audiences worldwide.

What began as the Utah/United States Film Festival evolved into the prestigious Sundance Film Festival by 1991. The event showcased small, independent films that major studios might overlook.

In his later years, he focused on environmental protection. He preserved portions of his Utah property as wilderness and became a vocal advocate for addressing climate change.

A casual motorcycle ride through Utah in the early '60s sparked his love for the land. This inspired him to purchase thousands of acres, which influenced both his film career and environmental activism.