Vegas Local Helps Small Businesses Take Off With Viral Food Reviews

A Las Vegas local is making a big difference in the Las Vegas small business community with an unusual concept for reviewing food. Brandon, a real estate agent who loves to promote mom-and-pop stores, has received a lot of success for his "food review" videos he makes about local restaurants. He will only highlight small businesses and not large chains or busy tourist areas like Las Vegas Blvd.

“I specifically only post at mom and pop shops, local places,” Brandon explains. “Because to me, if we're going to bring business anywhere, the strip doesn't need business.”

Brandon's videos feature detailed visuals of the food, clear price information, and highlights of portion sizes and quality. This method helps viewers make informed decisions before visiting a restaurant.

“I grew up really poor in Vegas, and my mom would never go somewhere unless she knew the price,” he said. “By showing the price at the beginning, you let them know what their expectations are. That way, if it's a little out of their price range, they can know, ‘Hey, this one's not for me.'”

His efforts have quickly boosted visibility for several local businesses. A case in point is Golden Boy Deli Henderson, which experienced an instant uptick in patronage after one of Brandon's reviews came out about it. Other establishments have seen rapid growth within a period of days of Brandon posting videos about them. Brandon gets his followers to create similar content to showcase their communities, irrespective of either age or social media experience. His message is about the power of local advocacy and the difference one person can make.

“I was born and raised in this city. I love this city. I would do quite literally anything for this city. And, the ability to give back by generating business for mom and pops like this is the highlight of the day,” Brandon said.