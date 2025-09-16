ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Vegas Local Helps Small Businesses Take Off With Viral Food Reviews

A Las Vegas local is making a big difference in the Las Vegas small business community with an unusual concept for reviewing food. Brandon, a real estate agent who loves to…

Jennifer Eggleston
Tacos And Tamales Festival 2023 At Desert Breeze Park
Gianni Giancola via BMG Las Vegas

A Las Vegas local is making a big difference in the Las Vegas small business community with an unusual concept for reviewing food. Brandon, a real estate agent who loves to promote mom-and-pop stores, has received a lot of success for his "food review" videos he makes about local restaurants. He will only highlight small businesses and not large chains or busy tourist areas like Las Vegas Blvd.

“I specifically only post at mom and pop shops, local places,” Brandon explains. “Because to me, if we're going to bring business anywhere, the strip doesn't need business.”

Brandon's videos feature detailed visuals of the food, clear price information, and highlights of portion sizes and quality. This method helps viewers make informed decisions before visiting a restaurant.

“I grew up really poor in Vegas, and my mom would never go somewhere unless she knew the price,” he said. “By showing the price at the beginning, you let them know what their expectations are. That way, if it's a little out of their price range, they can know, ‘Hey, this one's not for me.'”

His efforts have quickly boosted visibility for several local businesses. A case in point is Golden Boy Deli Henderson, which experienced an instant uptick in patronage after one of Brandon's reviews came out about it. Other establishments have seen rapid growth within a period of days of Brandon posting videos about them. Brandon gets his followers to create similar content to showcase their communities, irrespective of either age or social media experience. His message is about the power of local advocacy and the difference one person can make.

“I was born and raised in this city. I love this city. I would do quite literally anything for this city. And, the ability to give back by generating business for mom and pops like this is the highlight of the day,” Brandon said.

Through his dedication to promoting small businesses, Brandon is building a movement that strengthens the Las Vegas community while helping locally owned restaurants thrive.

FoodLas Vegasrestaurant
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NV Energy to Give Back $32.6M to Customers After Billing Mix-Up Investigation
Local NewsNV Energy to Give Back $32.6M to Customers After Billing Mix-Up InvestigationJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 27: Police tape blocks a parking lot at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada after an employee received a suspicious phone call that led about 10 people to evacuate the building on February 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Danny Cordero said the nature of the call led officers to believe there might be a suspicious device inside but none was found. He said police are stepping up patrols around Jewish institutions in Las Vegas following the fifth wave of bomb threats since January against Jewish community centers and schools across the country on Monday and recent vandalism of Jewish cemeteries. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Rolls Out $250K Security Grant for Downtown Businesses as Break-ins RiseJennifer Eggleston
Exhibition event convention hall business blur background of tech expo, trade fair, passenger terminal or museum gallery lobby with blurry interior large corridor hallway white room empty space
Local NewsHenderson Small Business Expo Boosts Local Economy, Opens New DoorsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect