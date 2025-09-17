ContestsEvents
Allegiant Stadium Rolls Out Fresh Food Choices and Special Wine for Raiders’ Home Opener

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: The exterior of Allegiant Stadium is seen prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Allegiant Stadium, located in Las Vegas, has made a major upgrade to its hospitality and food service at Raiders home games to provide fans with a higher quality experience of food, beverages, and service with diversification and locally based inspirations. The stadium's new hospitality offerings, which will feature new food and beverage options, menus that change seasonally, and themed offerings based on the team, can only be found at Allegiant Stadium.

Premium areas now feature dessert carts and a sushi stand with imported seafood. The dessert options have been enhanced to include spherical pastry domes filled with goodies, cookies, and ice cream; the desserts rotate often depending on the game. The stadium will also offer special occasion menus, such as a Hispanic/Latino-themed selection for the season opener.

“We looked at social media following and what's trending in Vegas,” said Anne Matthews, director of operations at Allegiant for Oak View Group, explaining part of the process for choosing new vendors. “We wanted to bring that taste of Vegas into the stadium. We're super excited to bring some new variety in.”

Fans can now enjoy local favorites like pizza, tacos, ceviche, wings, and churros, alongside innovative dishes such as poke nachos and kalbi ribs. The Silver and Black Hospitality team, established in 2020, oversees stadium hospitality, partnering with local, minority, and women-owned businesses to expand food offerings beyond traditional stadium fare.

Sandra Taylor, the NFL's first sommelier, introduced Raider Rosé, a five-varietal pink wine available exclusively at Raiders games. Since its debut, over 12,000 bottles have been sold in just two seasons. “This is a perfect day drink for the fans — it goes with so much of our food,” Taylor said of the rosé cocktail. Taylor added she was in talks to create a Raiders white blend and a Raiderette sparkling wine.

To improve speed and convenience, the stadium has added 10 new AiFi-operated grab-and-go takeout markets across all levels. For the home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, the special “Viva Los Raiders” menu will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with dishes like birria fries, taco salad, and a chilaquiles hot dog.

