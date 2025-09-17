Fast Food Chains Offer Deals for National Cheeseburger Day 2025

Big restaurant chains across the country are serving up special deals on National Cheeseburger Day, September 18, 2025.

Americans eat around 50 billion burgers every year. Three out of four come with cheese on top. McDonald's leads the way by dropping double cheeseburger prices to 50 cents through their mobile app.

At Burger King, members can get a free bacon cheeseburger with just a $1 purchase. They're running the deal from September 17-21, with bonus offers for minimum purchases.

Want a slider? White Castle's "SAYCHEESE" code gets you a buy-one-get-one deal through September 21. Over at Shake Shack, they're teaming up with DoorDash to take $9 off when you spend $25.

The cheeseburger first showed up in 1926. Lionel Sternberger tried something different at The Rite Spot in Pasadena - he put cheese on a burger patty. But Kaelin's Restaurant in Louisville claims they came up with the name "cheeseburger" in 1934.

Smaller chains are joining in too. Freddy's gives you a free Original Double when you spend $10. Whataburger throws in free sides with certain burgers. At Checkers, you can grab Big Bufords for just $3 from September 16-18.

Regular restaurants have deals too. Applebee's offers burgers and fries for $8.99, while Red Robin includes unlimited sides for $9.99. Ruby Tuesday has four options between $8.99 and $11.99.

Looking for the best deals? Get the apps and join rewards programs. Dairy Queen members get five days of special offers. Portillo's cuts prices in half for rewards members.