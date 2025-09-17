I Prevail’s ‘Violent Nature’ Album: A Hard-Hitting, Bold New Chapter Begins

I Prevail will launch their fourth album, Violent Nature, on September 19. Eric Vanlerberghe steps up as the band's voice, marking a stark shift in their sound.

"I'm really excited for this record to finally be out," Vanlerberghe said, according to The Aquarian. "The responses off the singles have been great so far."

With twelve tracks, this release marks the first without Brian Burkheiser's vocals after twelve years. Vanlerberghe now covers both melodic and intense vocal styles.

"This whole record process was all not only finding the next sound and era of I Prevail but it was also finding my voice," Vanlerberghe said. "Singing is mostly confidence."

Steve Menoian plays lead guitar with Dylan Bowman on rhythm and backup vocals. Gabe Helguera handles the drums. Their Summer of Loud tour had them join forces with Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, and Beartooth.

The band is set to play an intimate show at The Crofoot in Pontiac, Michigan, today, Sept. 18. This 1,100-capacity venue was where their first hometown show took place a decade ago. We Came As Romans and My Ticket Home will open.