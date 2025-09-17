ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Pickleball Chain Plans 20 Indoor Facilities by Early 2026

Brigette Farwaha and her uncle, Greg Louie, are bringing a new wave of pickleball excitement to Las Vegas with plans to open 20 Dill Dinkers indoor pickleball facilities by early…

Jennifer Eggleston
Picleball racket and balls in court near to net
Brigette Farwaha and her uncle, Greg Louie, are bringing a new wave of pickleball excitement to Las Vegas with plans to open 20 Dill Dinkers indoor pickleball facilities by early 2026. The founders will directly own some of the locations, while others will be franchised, creating a network of year-round, climate-controlled courts. The pair's vision is to make Las Vegas a premier destination for both local players and visiting tourists eager to play the fast-growing sport.

“Us being family — I think there's that added motivation and juice that comes from that,” said Louie, founder and CEO of a marketing company. “I mean, we're so vested in, obviously, each other and making this successful.”

The sport of pickleball is gaining in popularity. Inclusive, with a low-impact design and the social aspect of the sport, pickleball is attractive to a wide range of players on various skill levels, from ages 4-94. Dill Dinkers will promote and provide a friendly atmosphere that offers equipment rentals, lessons, clinics, leagues, and tournaments, and focuses on being a community-based environment around pickleball. Travelers going to Las Vegas will be able to book courts with ease before they get to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas has already been known for entertainment and golf, and has become another hotbed for pickleball, with professional tournaments and sports tourists continuing to come to the area. Indoor pickleball locations are especially important in the area since they provide a climate-controlled environment in which to play in the extreme heat of the summer months.

Farwaha and Louie's love for pickleball began with a reality show and with their podcast, the "Third Shot," in which they wanted to highlight the business side of pickleball. Their shared enthusiasm grew into a vision for accessible, community-driven facilities.

“It's been wonderful because it's kept us in contact with one another and helped us grow our passion for the sport and for increasing the community around the sport,” said Farwaha, assistant director of facilities at UNLV's Student Recreation & Wellness Center. “(That) led us to this new business idea of developing this pickleball facility.”

“You're greeted with smiles,” Louie said. “You're going to have a good time. When you come to a Dill Dinkers location, whether it's ours or any of the Dill Dinkers across the country right now, you are guaranteed to have a fantastic time because that's our main focus. And I think that's different than a lot of other places.”

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
