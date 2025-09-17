New App Offers Cheap Mystery Food Bags to Cut Waste and Help You Save

A new app has finally launched in Las Vegas to help fight food waste while offering families affordable food options. Too Good To Go, described as the world's largest marketplace for surplus food, connects residents with local businesses to purchase unsold food at a fraction of regular prices. Customers can buy surprise bags without knowing the exact contents beforehand and pick them up at participating stores.

Krispy Kreme, Whole Foods, California Fish Grill, and Circle K are just a few of the name brands that joined, with new businesses added every week. The app provides access to meals, groceries, pet food, and flowers, with many deals under $10. This initiative supports families looking to save money while helping businesses recover revenue and significantly reduce their environmental footprint.

Lighthouse Charities is one of the local partners using the app to manage surplus food distribution. The organization distributes the majority of its surplus back into the community and sells seasonal produce at a reduced price.

“It's still good, but we know we can't sell it before it goes bad,” Bennett said. “We use about 75 to 80% of what we receive — and that extra 20% we move back into the community.”

“We sell bags worth $18, and customers get them for $5.99,” Bennett explained.