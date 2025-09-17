This Day in Sports History: September 17

Sports in September are all about MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sept. 17 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Three athletes who stood out on Sept. 17 were Jackie Robinson, Rocky Marciano, and Dan Marino. Robinson won the Rookie of the Year Award in 1947 and was the first African American to play in the MLB. Marciano was the only undefeated heavyweight boxing champion in history, with a perfect 49-0 record, including 43 knockouts. Fans celebrated Marino's record-breaking passing ability, quick release, and strong arm during his 17-season career with the Miami Dolphins.