WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Garcia Set to Host Wine Night at Las Vegas Ghostbar

Nikki and Brie Garcia, both WWE Hall of Famers and co-founders of Bonita Bonita Wine, will be hosting a one-night special occasion in Sin City at Ghostbar inside the Palms…

Jennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: (L-R) Brie Garcia and Nikki Garcia attend the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nikki and Brie Garcia, both WWE Hall of Famers and co-founders of Bonita Bonita Wine, will be hosting a one-night special occasion in Sin City at Ghostbar inside the Palms Casino Resort. The event takes place on Sept. 19, from 9 p.m. to midnight, featuring the ultimate nightlife ambiance paired with a celebration of their premium wine label.

The free event is for anyone age 21+, providing fans of these adult stars and wine enthusiasts a chance to experience Bonita Bonita in a spirited, elevated setting.To encourage female attendance, the first 100 women to arrive will receive a complimentary glass of wine.

“Las Vegas holds a special place in our hearts, and we're beyond excited to bring Bonita Bonita to the Palms,” said Nikki and Brie Garcia in a statement. “This isn't just a wine — it's a celebration of sisterhood, strength, and unforgettable nights out.”

This event adds to Las Vegas's vibrant entertainment calendar, which is packed with concerts, shows, and nightlife experiences that solidify the city's reputation as an entertainment hub.

“We're always looking to bring unique, high-energy, and unforgettable experiences to Ghostbar — and this event with Nikki and Brie checks every box,” said Steve Sagan, Director of Daylife and Nightlife at Palms Casino Resort, in a statement. “They're cultural icons with a loyal following, and Bonita Bonita is the perfect blend of bold, fun, and sophisticated. It's going to be a night to remember.”

Additional information and event updates are available on the Palms Casino Resort's official website and through the Vegas2Go app, which provides guides to entertainment options throughout Las Vegas.

