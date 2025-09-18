$50M Las Vegas Airport Connector Overhaul Set to Cut Traffic and Make Roads Safer by 2027

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
Photo credit Harry Reid International Airport

Clark County is planning to begin a project worth approximately $50 million to enhance the Airport Connector in Las Vegas. Construction is anticipated to begin on or about Oct 20. The project will take two years and improve both traffic flow and safety on the heavily trafficked corridor, which has struggled for years with congestion and high-speed traffic during peak travel times.

The project focuses on the segment between Sunset Road intersection and the 215 Beltway. Enhancements suggested in the project include the extension of the widening of the northbound Airport Connector lane from three lanes to four lanes. The Sunset Road intersection will additionally include a new lane. Updated street and bridge lighting throughout the entire corridor will also improve visibility as well as minimize safety concerns for drivers and commuters.

Public feedback has highlighted ongoing safety issues in the area, particularly inside the Airport Connector tunnels. One local taxi driver noted, "The airport tunnel needs a lighting upgrade, too. I'm a taxi driver here in town. I've witnessed and experienced a lot of dangerous situations in the airport tunnel due to low visibility. The tunnel is actually safer at night than it is during the day due to the insufficient lighting."

Speeding has also been a significant concern. "The speed limit is never enforced," said UNLV student Jacob Panning. "If you're going 35 miles per hour, you're practically getting run over. It's definitely a battle in there, but I've never had an incident, so knock on wood."

Lighting inside the Airport Connector tunnels is currently managed by the Clark County Department of Aviation. "At this time, there are no additional airport-initiated projects scheduled for the Airport Connector tunnels, but if future projects do come up, we will provide updates as they become available."

While construction is expected to cause some inconvenience over the next two years, county officials believe these improvements will enhance both traffic safety and efficiency for commuters, visitors, and airport travelers.

