F1 Arcade Coming to Las Vegas: Massive 21,000 Sq Ft Racing Spot Opens October 2025

F1 Arcade Las Vegas will open its doors on Oct. 17 at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, as Las Vegas will get its first licensed F1 experiential hospitality venue. Located in the world-renowned destination, it serves as a great location for all racing fans in town for one of the biggest racing weekends in Las Vegas, just weeks before the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Covering an area of 21,000 square feet, the venue includes 87 full-motion racing simulators for any skill level. Guests can compete in team racing or head-to-head matchups using the rFactor 2 from Studio 397 for an authentic racing experience. Further interactive options comprise reaction-based games inspired by F1, such as React and Lights Out, which serve as practice activities for professional drivers. These games always add complications to replicate the pressure you face at the start of a race.

The new venue will have a premium dining menu featuring globally inspired dishes, including seafood towers and Wagyu beef sliders paired with signature cocktails and premium non-alcoholic beverages. Finally, an outdoor terrace overlooking the Las Vegas Strip is being built with the intent to add to the social aspect of the venue, even exuding the expectation of taking photos to share on social media.

Access is available to all ages until 7 p.m., after which it becomes a 21+ environment. Racing sessions start at $26 per driver. F1 Arcade will also host official Formula 1 watch parties, with upcoming events scheduled for races in Austin, Mexico, and Brazil. These gatherings will include unlimited simulator racing, competitions, DJ performances, and tickets starting at $59.

"With all the racing buzz hitting the city this fall, we're giving everyone a chance to feel that adrenaline for themselves," Adam Breeden, founder and CEO of F1 Arcade, said in a statement. "Whether you're a die-hard fan, a first-timer, or just here to eat, drink, and soak up the elevated vibe, it's going to be a hell of a ride."