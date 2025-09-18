Las Vegas Kicks Off First-Ever ‘Fabulous 5-Day Sale’ to Fight Tourism Slump

ContestsEvents
Photo: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)

Las Vegas is gearing up for its first-ever citywide promotional event, the "Fabulous 5-Day Sale," designed to attract tourists with discounts across hotels, shows, restaurants, and attractions. Running from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, the sale launches at 6 a.m. on opening day and will feature daily deals available from 6 a.m. to midnight at participating venues throughout the city.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) created the event to reignite the city's vibrant energy and highlight its value to travelers. A countdown on the Visit Las Vegas website is building anticipation and encouraging visitors to explore the variety of offers that will be revealed at the launch. The website will also provide full details of participating locations and exclusive deals available during the promotion.

Mayor Shelley Berkley said, "People are not coming to the United States. We have a rather large market with the Canadians, and it's gone from a faucet to a drip," and added that it was the "same thing in Mexico," as quoted in the Irish Star report.

She highlighted that, "We have a number of very high rollers that come in from Mexico that aren't so keen on coming in right now. That seems to be the prevailing attitude internationally," as quoted in the report.

Even Berkeley reaffirmed the campaign's goals during the press conference, saying, "That's all we want, we want people to come in, have a good time, spend their money, go home. And come back in six months."

The event is an extension of the "Welcome to Fabulous" Las Vegas campaign, which began on Sept. 4 and features commercials showcasing the city's memorable experiences. Marketing experts, such as UNLV professor Dr. Marla Royne Stafford, consider this a tactical pivot away from long-term brand advertising and toward temporary sales advertising, dependent upon immediate consumer expenditure.

Although international tourism has matched declines, significant tourist draws like the Sphere, Allegiant Stadium, and sporting events at the casinos are seeing record attendance numbers, largely reflecting a change in the manner in which people spend their money, given increased travel rates. Organizers are hoping this citywide sale will help counter their issues and bring in more visitors to experience Las Vegas.

Las VegasTourism
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
