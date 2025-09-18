ContestsEvents
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Reveals Plans for 40th Induction Ceremony

The next Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction show will take place in Los Angeles on November 8. Disney+ will stream it from the Peacock Theater starting at 8…

The next Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction show will take place in Los Angeles on November 8. Disney+ will stream it from the Peacock Theater starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes make up the 2025 class. Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon are set to receive the Musical Influence award, showcasing the institution's recognition of hip-hop and folk-rock pioneers.

Producer Thom Bell and keyboardist Nicky Hopkins will receive the Musical Excellence award. Industry executive Lenny Waronker will get the Ahmet Ertegun Award for his work behind the scenes.

The Hall's home base in Cleveland, Ohio, is a monument to music's past and future. It represents the elements of R&B, country, and gospel that built rock's foundation.

Music fans can follow updates on their official website, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X at @rockhall. Facebook users can check out @rockandrollhalloffame for the latest news.

