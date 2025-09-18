Sammy Hagar Announces 2026 Las Vegas Residency and Live Album Release

Sammy Hagar has announced an exciting new chapter in his career with a return to Las Vegas for a fresh round of shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency will feature The Best of All Worlds Band and kick off on Mar. 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, and 21, with additional performances scheduled for Sept. 18, 19, 23, 25, and 26, 2026. This run celebrates Hagar's legendary solo catalog and the iconic music of Van Halen.

Hagar revealed the news through his Instagram, sharing his excitement about not only the residency but also a live album titled The Residency, which was recorded during his first set of shows earlier in 2025. The album is set for release on Oct. 10. He emphasized the energy and connection of those performances, promising fans that the new run will be just as electric.

Sammy said, "I can't tell you how hard it's been not to leak this announcement. Those last nine shows were some of the best shows I've done in my life. I love this band like no other and can't wait to do it again. One listen to the live residency record coming out, and you will understand this is my idea of retirement! Beats golf any day."

Tickets for the upcoming dates are available through Ticketmaster and The RedRocker. Pre-sale access will run Sept. 16-17 through Citi, MGM Rewards, SiriusXM, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster, with general sales opening Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can use the code REDHEADS for early access to seats.

The residency will offer an intimate and high-energy setting tailored to Dolby Live's acoustics. Fans can expect fresh setlists with Van Halen deep cuts, solo tracks, and rarely performed favorites. Hagar originally debuted this residency in April 2025 with nine sold-out shows, praising the benefits of staying in one location, from better rehearsals to creating unique shows each night.