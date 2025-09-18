Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: September 19-September 21

Las Vegas is packed with excitement this weekend. Bid on legendary pieces at the Mirage Collection auction, savor mouthwatering flavors at the Great American Foodie Fest, and rock out to Zebra at the Downtown Rocks concert series.

Historic Mirage Collection Hits the Auction

What: Own a piece of The Mirage Hotel & Casino

Own a piece of The Mirage Hotel & Casino When: Live bidding starts Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Live bidding starts Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at 10 a.m. Where: Virtual event

Virtual event Cost: Free to participate; items will go to the highest bidder

The Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel & Casino is hosting an online auction featuring over 300 exclusive pieces from The Mirage — the renowned former hotel and casino. Collectors can bid on iconic items such as the resort's famous mermaid, dolphin, tiger, and lion statues, along with framed photography and art prints. This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Las Vegas history from the city's first megaresort.

Great American Foodie Fest

What: Family-friendly food trucks and fun

Family-friendly food trucks and fun When: Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, from 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, from noon to 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, from 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, from noon to 10 p.m. Where: Desert Breeze Park, 8275 W. Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

Desert Breeze Park, 8275 W. Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas Cost: Three-day general admission ticket with unlimited reentry $7 online/$10 at gate, VIP ticket with five tastings $45 online/$55 at gate, VIP ticket with 10 tastings $55 online/$65 at gate, free for children under 48 inches

The Great American Foodie Fest in Las Vegas is one of the West Coast's largest food-centric celebrations. It brings together specialty food trucks and vendor booths from across the country, along with carnival games, rides, beer and cocktail gardens, and eating contests. Visitors can expect a vibrant marketplace of tasty eats, live entertainment, and a festive atmosphere filled with flavor, fun, and community spirit.

Downtown Rocks: Zebra

What: Live music on Fremont Street

Live music on Fremont Street When: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at 9 p.m. Where: 1st Street Stage on Fremont Street, Las Vegas

1st Street Stage on Fremont Street, Las Vegas Cost: Free

Zebra is performing as a part of the Downtown Rocks concert series at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, providing fans with free live music from classic rock legends. The band — known for its rich guitar riffs and powerful vocals — will take the 1st Street Stage to perform a hard-rocking stroll down memory lane.

Other Events

Las Vegas is serving up a mix of family fun, comedy, and immersive entertainment this weekend. From outdoor movies and live stand-up to a magical journey down the yellow brick road, there's something for everyone to enjoy.