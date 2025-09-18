This Day in Sports History: September 18

Sports in September are all about MLB, the start of the NFL and College Football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sept. 18 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Louis was the longest-reigning world heavyweight boxing champion in history, holding the title from 1937 to 1949 and successfully defending it a record 25 times. In 1974, the Baseball Hall of Fame inducted Mantle, who won three MVP awards, a Triple Crown, and seven World Series. Unitas was one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, influential in popularizing the NFL and the passing game, and recognized on many NFL All-Time Teams.