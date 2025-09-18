This Day in Sports History: September 18
Sports in September are all about MLB, the start of the NFL and College Football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sept. 18 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Sept. 18 included:
- 1863: Willie Park Sr. won the British Golf Open, his second title.
- 1903: Chick Fraser pitched a no-hitter against the Cubs.
- 1926: Rene Lacoste won the U.S. National Championship for men's tennis, the first of two straight U.S. titles.
- 1929: The Cubs won the National League Pennant.
- 1930: Pitcher Red Ruffing hit two home runs in a game.
- 1938: The New York Yankees won their 10th American League Pennant.
- 1946: Joe Louis knocked out Tami Mauriello in the first round of their heavyweight boxing fight.
- 1954: The Indians won the American League Pennant.
- 1956: Mickey Mantle was the eighth player in MLB history to get 50 home runs in a season.
- 1963: The Polo Grounds stadium hosted its final MLB game.
- 1965: The New York Yankees celebrated Mickey Mantle at Yankee Stadium before he played in his 2,000th career MLB game.
- 1966: Johnny Unitas threw four touchdown passes in a win at Minnesota, becoming the NFL's career leader with 212.
- 1968: Ray Washburn pitched a no-hitter against the Giants.
- 1976: Frank Robinson played his last MLB game.
- 1977: In the America's Cup, Ted Turner skippered the successful U.S. defender, Courageous, against the Australian challenger, Australia, skippered by Noel Robins, to win the series 4-0.
- 1983: The New Orleans Saints beat the Chicago Bears 34-31 in their first overtime win.
- 1984: Tim Raines was the first player to achieve four straight 70-stolen-base seasons.
- 1991: The NCAA put the Tennessee football team on two years of probation for recruiting violations.
- 1993: The Mighty Ducks played their first NHL preseason game against the Penguins.
- 1994: The U.S. beat an international team 20-12 in the first Presidents Cup for golf.
- 1996: Roger Clemens tied his own MLB record of 20 strikeouts in a game.
- 2005: At the Federation Cup for women's tennis, Elena Dementieva and Dinara Safina won their doubles match to clinch Russia's second straight title.
- 2016: Chun In-gee won the Evian Championship for women's golf, her second Major victory.
Three athletes who stood out on Sept. 18 were Joe Louis, Mickey Mantle, and Johnny Unitas.
Louis was the longest-reigning world heavyweight boxing champion in history, holding the title from 1937 to 1949 and successfully defending it a record 25 times. In 1974, the Baseball Hall of Fame inducted Mantle, who won three MVP awards, a Triple Crown, and seven World Series. Unitas was one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, influential in popularizing the NFL and the passing game, and recognized on many NFL All-Time Teams.