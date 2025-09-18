ContestsEvents
Vegas Social Media Star Pays for Free Taco Day at Struggling East Side Restaurant

Jennifer Eggleston
cooking Mexican tacos with beef, traditional street food in Mexico city
Getty Royalty Free

Las Vegas influencer Bobby Rivas, whose followers know him as Bluffin Bob, organized a free taco giveaway at Abuela's Tacos in East Las Vegas in support of the struggling small business. The event took place on Mexican Independence Day and Taco Tuesday and turned a slow month into a community event, with hundreds of residents standing in line for free tacos.

Abuela's Tacos, a staple in the East Las Vegas neighborhood for over 10 years, had gone through an unusual slowdown this summer. "I don't know what happened, from June and July, it just died down, like the most percentage lowest I've ever seen it," Valdes said.

"When we were slow for the first time in 14 years, I had to cut back hours. I never had to do that, and now they're working extra hours, so it's like been a huge, huge blessing," Valdes said.

Thanks to Rivas's generosity, the event had a festive vibe that respected Mexican culture and boosted the morale of staff and customers. Valdes shared the impact of the giveaway for her team and business, while mentioning that Rivas personally purchased hundreds of taco plates because he wanted to support some local businesses.

"Think it's super cool to support a local small business and someone that's, I guess, right now struggling during these times," Rivas said. "So, if it cost me $100,000 to feed a vast majority of the community for some free tacos and support a small local business, I think it's all worth it in my eyes."

The owner hopes the community continues to back Abuela's Tacos in the future. This event didn't just alleviate short-term financial stress for the business; it was also a wonderful reminder of how much power a community can bring to bear when individuals come together and share in assisting their local businesses and their influencers.

FoodLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
