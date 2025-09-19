Linkin Park Packs Houses on ‘From Zero’ World Tour

Linkin Park played an electrifying show on their From Zero World Tour at San Jose's SAP Center on September 15.

Dead Sara's former frontwoman, Emily Armstrong, is now at the mic, performing with Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, and Dave Farrell. Alex Feder now plays guitar in Brad Delson's spot, while Colin Brittain plays the drums instead of Rob Bourdon.

"I feel like that was really loud, like you really sang that one," Shinoda told the crowd, according to RIFF Magazine.

The circular stage put musicians at the heart of the action. Massive screens, bright lights, and laser beams helped liven up the atmosphere. Even fans in the highest seats got an up-close view of the show.

They played fresh tracks from their 2024 album From Zero, as well as old hits. The band surprised fans last fall by announcing their return and bringing Armstrong into the mix.

During hits like "Numb" and "In the End," Armstrong stepped back as fans sang the words. Shinoda switched between singing, playing guitar, and playing keys all night. His solo spot included tracks from his Fort Minor project, "Where'd You Go" and "Remember the Name".

Next stops on the tour include Sacramento, Portland, and Vancouver. Then the band flies south to rock Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The final show is in Brasilia on November 11.