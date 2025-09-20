This Day in Sports History: September 20
Sports in September are all about Major League Baseball, the start of the NFL season, the first weeks of college football, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1 racing. Over the years, Sept. 20 has witnessed its fair share of notable sports moments and stories from big names across the board. Here's a closer look at just some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Sept. 20 include:
- 1902: White Sox pitcher Jimmy Callahan pitched a no-hitter against the Tigers.
- 1907: Pirates pitcher Nick Maddox pitched a no-hitter against the Superbas.
- 1908: White Sox pitcher Frank Smith pitched the second no-hitter of his career.
- 1913: Golfer Francis Ouimet won the U.S. Open, securing his only Open title.
- 1919: Babe Ruth hit his 27th home run of the season to tie Ned Williamson's regular-season record.
- 1919: Jim Barnes won the PGA Championship.
- 1922: Rogers Hornsby's magnificent hitting streak ended at 33 games.
- 1924: Carl Mays became the first pitcher in MLB history to have 20-win seasons with three different teams.
- 1924: Pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander got his 300th win.
- 1924: Walter Hagen won the PGA Championship.
- 1932: The Cubs clinched the National League pennant.
- 1939: Joe Louis knocked out Bob Pastor in 11 rounds, successfully defending his heavyweight boxing title for the eighth time.
- 1953: Ernie Banks hit his first MLB home run.
- 1955: Willie Mays became the seventh player to reach 50 home runs in a season.
- 1958: Orioles pitcher Hoyt Wilhelm pitched a no-hitter against the Yankees.
- 1961: The Yankees clinched their 26th pennant.
- 1968: Mickey Mantle hit career home run No. 536, his last in the big leagues.
- 1969: Pirates pitcher Bob Moose pitched a no-hitter against the Mets.
- 1973: Billie Jean King beat Bobby Riggs in the second Battle of the Sexes tennis match.
- 1987: Running back Walter Payton scored his NFL-record 107th rushing touchdown.
- 1987: Driver Alain Prost won the Portuguese Grand Prix, landing his record 28th Formula 1 win.
- 1987: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark's streak of 105 consecutive games with a reception came to an end.
- 1988: Greg Louganis won the 3-meter springboard gold medal at the Seoul Olympics.
- 1988: Wade Boggs became the first player in MLB history to reach 200 hits in six straight seasons.
- 1998: The U.S. women's golf team retained the Solheim Cup.
- 2013: Alex Rodriguez hit his 24th career Grand Slam, setting an MLB record.
- 2020: Golfer Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open, his first major title.
Three athletes who really stood out on Sept. 20 were Billie Jean King, Walter Payton, and Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez. King was a legendary tennis player who won 39 Grand Slams and became a women's rights icon for her activism on and off the court. Payton, the Chicago Bears running back known as "Sweetness," was renowned for his all-around skill, 1985 Super Bowl win, and numerous NFL records. A-Rod enjoyed a spectacular career as a record-setting MLB player, a 14-time All-Star, and a three-time American League Most Valuable Player, with 696 home runs and over 3,000 hits.