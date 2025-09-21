This Day in Sports History: September 21

Sports in September are all about Major League Baseball, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sep. 21 has witnessed plenty of notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Two athletes who really stood out on this day were Rocky Marciano and Vida Blue. Marciano was known as the "Brockton Blockbuster," and his relentless, aggressive fighting style, powerful punching, and exceptional durability made him one of the greatest boxers of all time, despite his smaller stature. Blue was a left-handed pitcher, known for his blazing fastball, who in 1971 became the youngest player to win either the American League Most Valuable Player Award or the Cy Young Award.