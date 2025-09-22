David Byrne Kicks Off World Tour, Brings Back ‘Psycho Killer’ After 19-Year Break

David Byrne played "Psycho Killer" live after 19 years at the Benedum Center, as part of his Who Is The Sky? tour.

He opened with "Heaven" before playing new tracks "Everybody Laughs" and "What Is The Reason for It?."

"You can't turn the clock back," Byrne told Rolling Stone. "When you hear music at a certain point in your life, it means a lot. But it doesn't mean you can go back there and make it happen again."

The set list included a total of four fresh songs from Who Is The Sky?: "Don't Be Like That," "I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party," "My Apartment Is My Friend," plus a track that's still unnamed. Byrne also covered Paramore's "Hard Times."

"Independence Day" from 1989's Rei Momo album also made its comeback after three decades. The night's surprises kept coming with "Strange Overtones," a gem from his 2008 work with Brian Eno.

This year marks 50 years of Talking Heads, celebrated by a new "Psycho Killer" video starring Saoirse Ronan. "This video makes the song better," the band shared with Rolling Stone. "We love what this video is not — it's not literal, creepy, bloody, physically violent or obvious."

Shows run through North America until December 6. Then they move to Australia, starting in Auckland on January 14, 2026. The final shows of the tour will take place in Paris across two nights, March 18 and 19, 2026.