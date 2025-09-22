Las Vegas Rolls Out $250K Security Grant for Downtown Businesses as Break-ins Rise

The City of Las Vegas has launched a $250,000 security grant program to help small businesses in downtown Las Vegas improve safety amid a rise in vandalism and break-ins. The program was approved by several local businesses, including De Thai Kitchen, Dig It! Coffee Co., and Tacotarian, have reported being targeted.

Freddy Caseres, owner of Freddy's Reptiles, said his shop has been repeatedly vandalized, resulting in over $3,000 in damages and the loss of several animals.

"Dumping stuff, throwing stuff at my window, and actually vandalizing the store. The last incident, he actually broke the glass, and unfortunately, it was in December, and all the cold air came in, and unfortunately, 4-5 of my animals passed," Caseres said. "I had to go out of my own pocket to pay for everything. Insurance did not even cover anything."

The new program offers up to $5,000 per business to fund upgrades like fencing, security cameras, lighting, locks, shatter-proof glass, and HVAC security enclosures. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible businesses must be brick-and-mortar establishments located downtown or along specific corridors, including Charleston, Sahara, Martin L. King Jr. Blvd, and Eastern Ave. Casinos, liquor stores, tattoo shops, and convenience stores are excluded.

"It's a bit violating when someone comes into a place you've created," a representative from Dig It! Coffee Co. said.

Caseres plans to apply for the grant to replace his broken window and strengthen security at his shop. The initiative is designed to prevent future incidents and support business owners facing financial strain due to crime.