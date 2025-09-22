ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Rolls Out $250K Security Grant for Downtown Businesses as Break-ins Rise

The City of Las Vegas has launched a $250,000 security grant program to help small businesses in downtown Las Vegas improve safety amid a rise in vandalism and break-ins. The…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 27: Police tape blocks a parking lot at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada after an employee received a suspicious phone call that led about 10 people to evacuate the building on February 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Danny Cordero said the nature of the call led officers to believe there might be a suspicious device inside but none was found. He said police are stepping up patrols around Jewish institutions in Las Vegas following the fifth wave of bomb threats since January against Jewish community centers and schools across the country on Monday and recent vandalism of Jewish cemeteries. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The City of Las Vegas has launched a $250,000 security grant program to help small businesses in downtown Las Vegas improve safety amid a rise in vandalism and break-ins. The program was approved by several local businesses, including De Thai Kitchen, Dig It! Coffee Co., and Tacotarian, have reported being targeted.

Freddy Caseres, owner of Freddy's Reptiles, said his shop has been repeatedly vandalized, resulting in over $3,000 in damages and the loss of several animals.

"Dumping stuff, throwing stuff at my window, and actually vandalizing the store. The last incident, he actually broke the glass, and unfortunately, it was in December, and all the cold air came in, and unfortunately, 4-5 of my animals passed," Caseres said. "I had to go out of my own pocket to pay for everything. Insurance did not even cover anything."

The new program offers up to $5,000 per business to fund upgrades like fencing, security cameras, lighting, locks, shatter-proof glass, and HVAC security enclosures. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible businesses must be brick-and-mortar establishments located downtown or along specific corridors, including Charleston, Sahara, Martin L. King Jr. Blvd, and Eastern Ave. Casinos, liquor stores, tattoo shops, and convenience stores are excluded.

"It's a bit violating when someone comes into a place you've created," a representative from Dig It! Coffee Co. said.

Caseres plans to apply for the grant to replace his broken window and strengthen security at his shop. The initiative is designed to prevent future incidents and support business owners facing financial strain due to crime.

"Essentially, get them safe and secure before something bad happens," Dina Babsky from the City of Las Vegas said.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NV Energy to Give Back $32.6M to Customers After Billing Mix-Up Investigation
Local NewsNV Energy to Give Back $32.6M to Customers After Billing Mix-Up InvestigationJennifer Eggleston
Exhibition event convention hall business blur background of tech expo, trade fair, passenger terminal or museum gallery lobby with blurry interior large corridor hallway white room empty space
Local NewsHenderson Small Business Expo Boosts Local Economy, Opens New DoorsJennifer Eggleston
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: General view of the atmosphere at the F1 Arcade watch party for the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for F1 Arcade)
Local NewsF1 Arcade Coming to Las Vegas: Massive 21,000 Sq Ft Racing Spot Opens October 2025Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect