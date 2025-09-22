Michael Shannon, Jason Narducy Announce 2026 R.E.M. Tribute Tour With Original Band Reunions

Actor Michael Shannon will team up with musician Jason Narducy to bring R.E.M.'s Life's Rich Pageant album to stages across North America. Their 22-city run starts February 11, 2026, marking 40 years since the band's fourth album was released.

Each night will start with the album played in its entirety. The band will then play other R.E.M. hits. The group also includes Jon Wurster on drums, John Stirratt on bass, Dag Juhlin on guitar, and Vijay Tellis-Nayak on the keyboard.

"It dumbfounds and delights me that we continue our crusade through this astounding catalogue of music from one of America's most influential and unique bands," said Shannon in a statement, as reported by Consequence. "Now we find ourselves at a summit, Life's Rich Pageant, and we're all pinching ourselves in disbelief to be so lucky."

"I don't aspire to be in a cover band, but this is just so damn fun," said Narducy, according to SPIN. "It's more like a celebration band. Most of the comments from people are them sensing that we love the songs and they love the songs."

Starting in Denver, the 2026 tour snakes through major cities. Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin, New Orleans, and Chicago make the list. They'll spend two nights at Athens' famous 40 Watt Club.