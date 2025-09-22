Sum 41 Drummer Frank Zummo to Drop Mental Health Memoir and EP

Sum 41's, Frank Zummo, plans to share his story in print. The Canadian Music Hall of Fame drummer will release Unbreakable Rhythm: My Journey Through Music, Wellness, and Mental Strength on November 11 through Modern Drummer Publications.

Working with music writer Jason Pettigrew, Zummo breaks from typical rock star tales. "A lot of musicians write books to share their stories, from their creative lives to their crazy tour tales to more scandalous moments. This is not that book," Zummo said, according to Idobi.

The book's start came at a 2023 School of Rock Workshop. Fresh from the stage with Sum 41 and The Offspring, Zummo met Pettigrew at House of Vans Chicago. A quick chat turned into the book's opening pages.

The text starts with words from Dhani Harrison. Inside, readers will find talks with Motley Crüe's Tommy Lee, Sum 41's Deryck Whibley, and the mind behind Vans Warped Tour, Kevin Lyman.

Zummo spoke about his goals: "From the beginning, my mission was seeing how these workshop events were saving lives first-hand, motivating and inspiring people." He added, "I do five to seven events a year—a small amount compared to the sheer size of the world. I want to be able to have this message be around the world."

Music will join the written word. An EP called Feels drops on October 24, and it's the soundtrack for the memoir. Fans can hear the first song, "thank u (feat. Sorry x)," on September 26.

Zummo will mix book talks with drum clinics during the upcoming book tour. You can find him: