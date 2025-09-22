Win Tickets to Fishbone & The Slackers

You don’t need to beg, borrow or steal—just pay attention and you might score a night you won’t forget.

X 107.5 is giving you the chance to catch two legendary bands under one roof: Fishbone and The Slackers live at Westgate on Saturday, September 27. This is your shot at gritty, high-energy ska, funk, and soul brought to life by bands that know how to blow the roof off.

Here’s How to Get In On It:

Listen to Pauly weekdays from 5pm–6pm on X 107.5

Catch the daily keyword

Enter the keyword below, fill out your info, and hit “submit”

Wait for that winner call—you might be heading to Westgate

Fishbone brings decades of chaos and creativity, while The Slackers bring the East Coast grit. Together, it's the kind of show that doesn’t come around often, and we’re putting you right in the middle of it.

No gimmicks. No BS. Just a shot at live music the way it should be: loud, raw, and real.

Register To Win Below.