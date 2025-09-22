ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets to Fishbone & The Slackers

You don’t need to beg, borrow or steal—just pay attention and you might score a night you won’t forget. X 107.5 is giving you the chance to catch two legendary…

Taya Williams
Fishbone

You don’t need to beg, borrow or steal—just pay attention and you might score a night you won’t forget.

X 107.5 is giving you the chance to catch two legendary bands under one roof: Fishbone and The Slackers live at Westgate on Saturday, September 27. This is your shot at gritty, high-energy ska, funk, and soul brought to life by bands that know how to blow the roof off.

Here’s How to Get In On It:

  • Listen to Pauly weekdays from 5pm–6pm on X 107.5
  • Catch the daily keyword
  • Enter the keyword below, fill out your info, and hit “submit”
  • Wait for that winner call—you might be heading to Westgate

Fishbone brings decades of chaos and creativity, while The Slackers bring the East Coast grit. Together, it's the kind of show that doesn’t come around often, and we’re putting you right in the middle of it.

No gimmicks. No BS. Just a shot at live music the way it should be: loud, raw, and real.

Register To Win Below.

  • Dates of Contests: Sept. 22, 2025 – Sept. 26, 2025
  • How winners are selected: Random Selection
  • When the winner is selected: Each Day
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 5
  • Prize description: two tickets to Fishbone
  • Prize value: $100
  • Prize provided by: Westgate
  • Eligibility: Contest is open to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and currently employed as licensed teachers in Southern Nevada. Void where prohibited by law.
  • By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of KXTE, which are final and binding. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, liability/publicity release, and provide valid government-issued identification. KXTE reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process or violates these rules.
fishbone
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
WWWY SIde Shows
ContestsWin Tickets to Story of the YearTaya Williams
The Autumn Adventure Giveaway: Enter to Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card
ContestsThe Autumn Adventure Giveaway: Enter to Win a $200 Amazon Gift CardElizabeth Urban
Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Night
ContestsX 107.5 wants to send you to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios HollywoodTaya Williams
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect