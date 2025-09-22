Win Tickets to Fishbone & The Slackers
You don’t need to beg, borrow or steal—just pay attention and you might score a night you won’t forget. X 107.5 is giving you the chance to catch two legendary…
X 107.5 is giving you the chance to catch two legendary bands under one roof: Fishbone and The Slackers live at Westgate on Saturday, September 27. This is your shot at gritty, high-energy ska, funk, and soul brought to life by bands that know how to blow the roof off.
Here’s How to Get In On It:
- Listen to Pauly weekdays from 5pm–6pm on X 107.5
- Catch the daily keyword
- Enter the keyword below, fill out your info, and hit “submit”
- Wait for that winner call—you might be heading to Westgate
Fishbone brings decades of chaos and creativity, while The Slackers bring the East Coast grit. Together, it's the kind of show that doesn’t come around often, and we’re putting you right in the middle of it.
No gimmicks. No BS. Just a shot at live music the way it should be: loud, raw, and real.
Register To Win Below.
- Dates of Contests: Sept. 22, 2025 – Sept. 26, 2025
- How winners are selected: Random Selection
- When the winner is selected: Each Day
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 5
- Prize description: two tickets to Fishbone
- Prize value: $100
- Prize provided by: Westgate
- Eligibility: Contest is open to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and currently employed as licensed teachers in Southern Nevada. Void where prohibited by law.
- By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of KXTE, which are final and binding. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, liability/publicity release, and provide valid government-issued identification. KXTE reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process or violates these rules.