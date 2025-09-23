Caesars Rolls Out Local Perks to Boost Las Vegas Tourism

Caesars Entertainment has started a new campaign directed to the local community, in an effort to counteract the decline in tourists and visitation that Las Vegas has recently witnessed. The campaign comes at a time when the city is juggling high prices on the Strip and fewer visitors, which has caused resorts to look to local residents to stimulate business.

The campaign includes exclusive deals for Las Vegas residents, like 25% off food and beverage and 15% off hotel rooms, plus free parking at all Caesars properties. These discounts are valid from Sunday through Thursday between Sept. 21 and Oct. 30. Guests must present a valid Nevada ID to redeem the offers, and certain blackout dates and exclusions apply.

Additionally, Caesars is promoting local "staycations" by offering a 15% discount on accommodations booked through Mar. 31, 2026. This discount is designed to encourage longer-term stays and repeat visits. The promotion is part of a broader effort to strengthen ties with local patrons and stimulate economic activity as tourism slows.

In August, LVCVA President Steve Hill said "Vegas is still a value," adding that he believed the dip in tourism was temporary and that a strong December was expected in Las Vegas.

Some residents have noted the shift in focus from tourists to locals. "I think they need money from the locals because at first they were thinking, 'oh, we don't need the locals'… but now they're like, 'oh, we need you guys to come back because the tourism is dropping, so we need those extra local dollars,'" one local shared.

The new campaign runs alongside the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's ongoing efforts to revive tourism, including its "fabulous" marketing campaign. Caesars' own pitch takes a bold tone, encouraging locals to embrace the city's offerings: "You live in the most electrifying city on Earth — why not enjoy it like a VIP?"