Costco Recalls Over 3,300 Pounds of Tuna Poke Due to Listeria Concerns

Diana Beasley
Costco sign hangs over the entrance to a wholesale store
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A big recall is hitting Costco as Western United Fish Company pulls 3,314.7 pounds of Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke from shelves. Testing found possible Listeria in the green onions, impacting stores in 34 states.

Check for number 17193 on packages dated September 18, 2025, with a September 22 sell-by date. The tuna comes in clear plastic containers.

"We are continuing to work with our green onion supplier to determine root cause," said Western United Fish Company to The Hill.

The supplier found Listeria monocytogenes during routine testing on September 17th. So far, no one has reported getting sick from the product.

The affected poke was sold in Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Based in Kent and Redmond, Washington, this big company makes fresh and frozen poke for stores and businesses across the country. They sell internationally too.

Be careful - Listeria is especially dangerous for young kids, older adults, or people with weak immune systems. Look out for high fever first, then bad headaches, muscle aches, nausea, stomach pain, and diarrhea.

If you bought the recalled batch, throw it out and head to Costco for your money back. The company follows strict Marine Stewardship Council standards and supports sustainable fishing practices.

This recall joins several other recent Listeria cases in produce. Companies are now getting stricter with suppliers, doing more testing for bacteria, and keeping closer watch on shipping temperatures.

Diana BeasleyEditor
